Renée Cécile Sangiano
El Paso - Renée Cécile Sangiano passed away peacefully on Wednesday 1/9/2020 at the age of 83 after a brief illness. Renée was born in Beausoleil, France in 1936. After working as a colorist for Edmond Vairel, one of France's leading pochoir artists, from 1952-1956 she moved to the United States in 1959. Residing in New York, Massachusetts, Illinois and Hawaii, Renée settled in El Paso, Texas in 1969 where she lived the rest of her life.
Renée loved to draw, knit and enjoyed meeting and talking with her children's friends. In spite of challenging health conditions, Renée was always positive - never uttering disappointment, regret or a negative thought about anything or anyone. She embodied the true definition of kindness and gentleness.
Renée is survived by her son Patrick, with whom she resided, daughters Martine (Mark) Myronowicz, Monique (Haru) Sugimoto, sister Marie-Claude Petit, grandchildren Elizabeth, William, Katherine and Amelie Leahey and Madeleine and Matthew Myronowicz, nephews William and Frederic Petit, caregiver Lilly Rodriguez, and her extended family, Carmen and Oscar Zepeta.
A gathering and remembrance will be held Friday, 1/24 at Martin Funeral Home West (128 North Resler) from 10:30am-12:00pm. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley (4900 McNutt Rd.), Santa Teresa, NM.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Renée's family would appreciate donations to the National Alliance on Mental Health (www.nami.org) or to another . Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020