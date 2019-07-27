|
|
Renee Lara
El Paso - Renee Nee Fischer Lara born September 20, 1937 in Carlsbad, Germany and passed away on July 25, 2019 after an illness that resulted from a stroke and was never able to recover.
Renee was married to Teofilo Lara on August 14, 1970 and enjoyed life as best she could having a daughter Monika and granddaughters Scarlett who currently reside in Germany.
Renee was a housewife who enjoyed life and traveled to the gambling mecca of Las Vegas, Nevada several times a year and enjoyed driving to and from for the fun of it.
She leaves behind her loving husband Larry who tried to make her as happy as he could, in addition, her daughter Monika and granddaughter are still residing in Germany.
May you rest in peace without the terrible problems the stroke caused.
LOVE YOU FOREVER
Published in El Paso Times on July 27, 2019