|
|
Reymundo Aguilar
El Paso - Reymundo Aguilar, passed away to join his son, Rey Jr, on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 , at the age of 70. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Aguilar, and Francisca G. Aguilar. Rey was born in El Paso, Texas on March 15th, 1949. He graduated from Ysleta High School before leaving to serve his country in the United States Army, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, fighting for our country in Vietnam. Rey later went on to work and retire from El Paso Community College, where he started as the Newspaper Editor, then Assistant Bookstore Manager and retired as an EPPC TV - Media Technician. He leaves behind his daughter Andrea (Fernando), his twin brother Pedro Jr., Herman (Cecilia), Hector (Chenda), Oscar; his sisters, Eileen (Ramon), Sylvia (Tony) and Norma (Hector). His grandchildren, Jonathan Ray (Samantha), Julie Brianne, Brianna Marie, Amanda Marie and Fernando Andres and one great-grand daughter Kehlani Rose. Rey's family would like to thank his caregivers at Angel Wing's Foster Home for the loving care and support they provided him and his family in his final days.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:30am at Martin Funeral Home East on 1640 George Dieter Dr. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:00pm at St. Mark's Catholic Church on 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd., followed by interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30pm at 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020