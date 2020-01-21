Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for Reymundo Aguilar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reymundo Aguilar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reymundo Aguilar Obituary
Reymundo Aguilar

El Paso - Reymundo Aguilar, passed away to join his son, Rey Jr, on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 , at the age of 70. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Aguilar, and Francisca G. Aguilar. Rey was born in El Paso, Texas on March 15th, 1949. He graduated from Ysleta High School before leaving to serve his country in the United States Army, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, fighting for our country in Vietnam. Rey later went on to work and retire from El Paso Community College, where he started as the Newspaper Editor, then Assistant Bookstore Manager and retired as an EPPC TV - Media Technician. He leaves behind his daughter Andrea (Fernando), his twin brother Pedro Jr., Herman (Cecilia), Hector (Chenda), Oscar; his sisters, Eileen (Ramon), Sylvia (Tony) and Norma (Hector). His grandchildren, Jonathan Ray (Samantha), Julie Brianne, Brianna Marie, Amanda Marie and Fernando Andres and one great-grand daughter Kehlani Rose. Rey's family would like to thank his caregivers at Angel Wing's Foster Home for the loving care and support they provided him and his family in his final days.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:30am at Martin Funeral Home East on 1640 George Dieter Dr. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:00pm at St. Mark's Catholic Church on 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd., followed by interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30pm at 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reymundo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -