Reymundo Ortega ParraEl Paso - Reymundo Ortega Parra, 87, El Paso TexasOur Dad passed away on Wednesday October 28th in El Paso TX. He was born in Casas Grandes Chihuahua, the 7th child of Pedro and Eugenia Ortega. He learned to be a hard worker early in life, helping his parents with the family's needs. As a young man, one of his hobbies was boxing with the other young men in the neighborhood. He later became a lightweight amateur boxer in CD. Juarez. He was part of the 1942 US Braceros Program in El Paso, TX, which provided skilled labor to US farmers throughout the Southwest during World War II.He married our mother, Blanca Ortega, and later moved to El Paso, TX where they started their family. He worked for Feather Lite Building Products for 20 years and later worked for JD Abrams Construction.Lessons we learned from Reymundo include love for family, the value of hard work, to give more than you have, and to respectful of other people's time. A day did not go by that did not include Reymundo checking in on his family, including weekly visits to local cemeteries to check on loved ones that had passed. Rain or shine, he would wake up every day, put on his shoes and go to work to provide for his family. He learned cement work, and not only passed on his knowledge of the mastery, his initials are still engraved on his work. Reymundo would give you the shirt off his back no questions asked if you needed a shirt. Reymundo was a punctual man, if you set a time to do something you better be on time, if not he would let you know by tapping his watch and giving you that knowing smile that you were late.He loved dancing, spending many Sunday evenings at Caesar's Ballroom in El Paso. Whether it was solo, with a partner, or with a group, he loved to dance. We all lost our dancing partner and would give anything for one more dance, we know he is rejoicing, dancing his way into Heaven with God and all those that have gone before us.He is survived by his two sons, Raymundo Ortega Jr and his wife Sandra Ortega, Ruben Ortega and his wife Terry Perez, his four daughters, Blanca Ebert and her husband Steven Ebert, Maria Duran and her husband Louie Duran Sr., Bertha Suffle and her husband Enrique Suffle III, and Yolanda Ortega; his former wife Blanca Lupe Ortega; his grandchildren Johnathon Ebert, Claudia Ebert, Amanda Lujan, Louie Duran Jr, Abel Duran, Sandy Fraga and her husband Pedro Fraga, Ray Ortega Jr, Kristain Moran, Valerie Navarro and her wife Nina Navarro, Enrique Suffle IV and his wife Vanessa Suffle, Yolanda Aguilera, Stephanie Ortega and her husband Louie Regalado, Ruben S. Ortega Jr, and 13 great grandchildren and his five sisters.Reymundo is proceeded in death by his parents, Pedro and Eugenia Ortega and his brothers Juan Ortega, Ramon Ortega, Jaime Ortega, and his sister Hortencia Martinez. He was followed in death by his sister Margarita Guzman.Funeral services will be private at this time due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of his life will be scheduled in 2021.Dad you gave no one a last farewell nor ever said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. We will forever miss you, a million times we will cry. In our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God took you home. We will meet again someday, and we thank God he made you our Dad while you were here on Earth.