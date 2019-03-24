Services
Katy Funeral Home
23350 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 395-7070
Reyna Calderon
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Katy Funeral Home
23350 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Reyna Arenas Calderon Obituary
Reyna Arenas Calderon

Katy - A woman of strength, character and love is a woman to celebrate and remember. Reyna Arenas Calderon, age 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Katy, Texas. Born on October 31, 1935 in El Paso, Texas After graduating from El Paso Technical School and attending Texas Western College, Reyna made her career in Insurance-Personal Lines Agent and worked for major insurance companies throughout El Paso, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edmundo S. Calderon, Sr. In God's care she leaves her two children, Edmundo S. Calderon and wife Camille S. Calderon of El Paso and her loving daughter Irma Calderon Rodriguez and husband, Esteban R. Rodriguez of Richmond, Texas. Her Beloved Grandchildren Edmundo A. and Andrew D. Rodriguez, Richmond, Texas and Amanda Morales and husband Nicholas Morales of Cibolo, Texas. And her Great Granddaughters, Madeline and Emilia Morales. And many other dear relatives and friends.

Reyna will be remembered as a gracious and caring woman but most of all as a loving mother and a loyal friend and sister and aunt to all she knew.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 am in the Katy Funeral Chapel, 23350 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, Texas 77494.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019
