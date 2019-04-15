|
Major General {Ret} Reynaldo Sanchez
El Paso - A great and beloved man, Reynaldo Sanchez (Major General, Ret.) passed away at the age of 86 in El Paso, Texas on Friday, April 12, 2019. Reynaldo embraced a life of service to others, placing family at the center of his life as well as beloved "yellow Rose" Rose Sanchez after serving in the U.S. Army and Texas Army National Guard with honor and distinction for 33 years. His Civilian occupation was Chief - Water Operations Division U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Reclamation. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. El Paso, Texas, at 12:15 p.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with full Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 15, 2019