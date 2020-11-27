Reynaldo Soto
It is sad for us to announce the death of Reynaldo Soto, who was called from this life on 11/13/2020. Born 1/5/1936, when life was tough, his Soto values persevered to make him an admirable role model for his siblings. We owe him an immense gratitude. Left to treasure his memory, are his loving wife, Esperanza, who made his life complete for almost 50 years, his two sons Reynaldo Jr and Alonzo (Veronica) and grandchildren Vicente and Adora. Preceded in death by his parents Modesto and Ramona Soto, 6 brothers and one Sister and survived by 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
Reynaldo cherished education. He graduated class valedictorian from Clint High School and received several scholarship offers. He liked the military discipline and made it his first career for 25 years, which included a tour of land duty in Vietnam. In Calif., he met the love of his life, Esperanza Rojas, who he married in March, 1971 at San Elizario Church. After his military retirement, they settled in San Diego, where he completed his college credentials and eventually found his return to El Paso. We will miss you brother.
Services on December 4, 2020 by Crestview Mortuary, 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936. Due to COVID restrictions, services are limited to family members. Please join us that day in the virtual livestream of the Rosary at 11:30 to 12:30 AM on Facebook account: https://m.facebook.com/CrestviewFH/
.
A private graveside service will be held at Ft. Bliss.