Rhea Dinesman
El Paso - Rhea Zissman Dinesman, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born to the late Reverend Phillip and Jennie Zissman on June 5, 1935.
A loving wife, mother, friend and teacher, Rhea dedicated her life to children. When awarded as a "Top 10" teacher in El Paso, she said she taught based on the three L's - love, laughter and learning. Rhea had such a profound impact on so many students, parents and teachers that even 41 years later former students would reach out to thank Rhea for the impact she had on their lives.
Rhea's greatest source of pride and love was for her family. Never to miss a holiday, birthday or celebration, Rhea was the true matriarch of the family. Predeceased by her loving husband Marvin Dinesman and brother Edward Zissman, they too shall never be forgotten. Survived by her four children, Dr. Esther Davis (Bert), Dr. Alan Dinesman (Tina), Michel Dinesman (Viviana) and Jonathan Dinesman (Karin), ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and four nieces and nephews, Rhea's legacy will live on.
A graveside service celebrating Rhea's life will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11:30 am MST at B'Nai Zion Cemetery, 3911 Gateway Blvd West, El Paso, Texas 79903.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 1, 2019