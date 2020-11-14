Rhoberta Lakehomer LeeserEl Paso, Texas - We mourn the passing of our beautiful mother Rhoberta Lakehomer Leeser (1931-2020). She passed peacefully in her sleep Friday, 13 November 2020.She was preceded by her loving husband of 67 years, Arthur Leonard Leeser and daughter Nannette Leeser.Rhoberta was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her children George Leeser (Danny), Rose Hall (Oregon), Bonny Stevens (Scott), Oscar Leeser (Lisa), Arthur Leeser (Jimmy) (California) and Lailah Leeser (Robyn), 13 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was to have her family with her for frequent family gatherings.Rhoberta taught school in Chihuahua Mexico, was a long-time employee of The Popular department store in El Paso and was a Real Estate Agent for many years, becoming a multi-million dollar producer with The Advantage Realators of which she was one of three founding partners.She was beloved by the citizens of El Paso for her television commercials and her popular phrase "My Oscar, he's such a good boy!".A private graveside service will be held at Temple Mount Sinai Cemetery. Officiated by Rabbi Ben Zeidman.In lieu of flowers please send donation to the Temple Mount Sinai Caring Community Fund to: Temple Mount Sinai, 4408 N. Stanton St., El Paso, Tx 79902. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West