Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
B'nai Zion Cemetery
Gateway West
El Paso, TX
Rhoda Krisel


1924 - 2020
Rhoda Krisel Obituary
Rhoda Krisel

El Paso - KRISEL

Rhoda Krisel, age 95, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020. Rhoda was born August 31, 1924 in New York City, New York.

Rhoda is survived by; son Robert Krisel; and daughter-in-law Blanca Krisel; grandson David Krisel (Stephanie Krisel), granddaughter Crystal Krisel Baca (Sergio Baca), granddaughter Sasha Krisel Baca, granddaughter Ella Krisel and grandson Sergio Baca Jr..

Rhoda was preceded in death by Her Husband Melvin Krisel and son Steven Mark Krisel.

A graveside service for Rhoda will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at B'nai Zion Cemetery, Gateway West, El Paso, Texas 79905. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
