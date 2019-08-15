Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Amaya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricardo Amaya Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricardo Amaya Jr. Obituary
Ricardo Amaya Jr.

El Paso - Ricardo Amaya Jr. 56 passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, In his home. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX. He was a groundskeeper for the Ysleta District. Survived by wife Yolanda Amaya, sons Alejandro, Joey, Edwardo and daughter Crystal Amaya. 19 grandchildren. Also, Mother Ventura Amaya and sister Emma Amaya. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 1pm-10pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Mass will be held Friday, August 16 at 10am at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now