El Paso - Ricardo Amaya Jr. 56 passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, In his home. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX. He was a groundskeeper for the Ysleta District. Survived by wife Yolanda Amaya, sons Alejandro, Joey, Edwardo and daughter Crystal Amaya. 19 grandchildren. Also, Mother Ventura Amaya and sister Emma Amaya. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 1pm-10pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Mass will be held Friday, August 16 at 10am at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 15, 2019