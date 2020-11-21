Ricardo "Richie" Arguelles
El Paso - Ricardo "Richie" Arguelles, 82, of El Paso, TX passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Richie leaves his beloved beautiful wife Yolanda of 50 years married. He is also survived by his 3 daughters Joella Granado and her husband Joseph, Jolande Aguilar and husband Mario, Jiovana A. Gutierrez and husband Joseph. He leaves his grandchildren, Carlos, Jackie, Jolene, Daniel, Jonet, Bill, Mario, Kathryn, Jiana, Jaylen and great-grandchildren Eliyah, Ella, Penelope, Kai and Lucinda.
Richie is preceded in death by his daughter Jolene Brindle, parents Guadalupe Arguelles & Aurelia Arroyo, his siblings Alvina Sanchez, Jesse Hijar, Regina Mijares, Maria Kika Sanchez, Connie Noriega, and Guadalupe Arguelles. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews.
Richie was born in Smelter Town and attended El Paso High School. He was a loyal employee who worked for Industrial Uniforms and Texas Industrial starting as a young teenager until his retirement at age 67. He's remembered for wearing his signature outfit while sitting in his favorite chair in front of his tv sporting the classic V-neck white t-shirt made by designer Fruit of the Loom, khaki Docker pants and Sketchers slippers. He was the best father and kindest man who loved his family with his whole heart and soul. He was known as an awesome golfer and especially enjoyed playing with his son-in-laws. He was also known as an excellent pool player. He was a loving grandpa who picked up his granddaughters every day and all the mommies at the dance studio knew him by name. Richie was the kind of husband, father and grandfather who loved you so unconditionally and made sure that you were taken care of and felt safe. He loved to sing while he cooked you breakfast and always made corny jokes that made you smile. He will be missed and remembered by his loved ones always.
The family honored Ricardo Arguelles with a private prayer service at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home 401 S. Zaragoza on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in El Paso, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to GoFundMe account Ricardo Arguelles' Memorial Fund https://www.gofundme.com/f/ricardo039-arguelles039-memorial-