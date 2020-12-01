Ricardo Diaz Enriquez



El Paso, TX - It is with great sadness, to announce the loss of our beloved Father, Ricardo Diaz Enriquez at the age 83. Ricardo passed away on 19 November 2020 at William Beaumont Army Center, El Paso, TX. As many of you know, "Rica" had been suffering from COVID-19. We are relieved that his passing was peaceful and painless.



"Rica" was born on April 24th, 1937 to Juanita Diaz Enriquez and Ignacio Enriquez in El Paso, Texas. After graduating from Bowie High School, he went on to become a boxer in the Texas Amateur Golden Gloves Boxing Association. After his short career with boxing he enlisted in the US Army in 1961. Rica served our grateful nation over 22 years of active duty service. A few of his assignments were two tours in Vietnam, multiple overseas assignments and Company First SGT (1SG). Some of his awards are Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Two Bronze Star with Valor Device and Oak leaf clusters, Master Parachute Wings, Pathfinder, Combat Expert Infantry Badge and multiple foreign jump wings.



Mr. Enriquez is survived by his wife, Guillermina "Lilly "of 56 years of marriage and his three children: Richard S. Enriquez, Frank S. Enriquez, and Irma S. Enriquez. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Mr. Enriquez's discipline and patriotism he learned in the US Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. He was a Very Proud US Army Veteran and American Patriot.



Services will be held December 7th, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home- East, and he will be interred at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store