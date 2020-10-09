Ricardo E. ReyesEl Paso - Beloved father, grandfather, and brother, Ricardo E. Reyes was called to his heavenly home on October 5, 2020 and was reunited with his wife, Irene Reyes; and parents, Cosme and Inez Reyes.Ricardo was a good man. He loved to fish, watch car races, and spend time with his family. He was a simple man with a big heart. He will be missed and never forgotten.Left to cherish his memory are his children: Elizabeth Escalada, Rick Reyes, Robert Reyes, Rudy Reyes (Margie), Raymond Reyes (Jeannette), and Irene Reyes Valdez (Hector). Left to carry his legacy are his grandchildren: Julio, Thomas, Bernadette, Steven, Samantha, Rudy Jr., Savannah, Cassandra, Alexandria, Abagail, Ray Jr., Amber, Marie, Nadine; and great grandchildren: Julian Rey, Jeremy Zach, Jaden Axel, Emma, Leah, Zayden, Aubrey, D'Marcus, Ava'Blue, D'Angelo, Atlanta, Aaliyah, Ezra, Noah, Madeline, Mason, and Mercedes . He will also be dearly missed by sister, Irene Abeyta; and brother, Danny Abeyta.Visitation: Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.