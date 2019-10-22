|
Ricardo "Rik" Lopez
El Paso - Ricardo "Rik" Lopez, 64
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our brother Rik on Monday, October 14, 2019, longtime resident of El Paso. He left our hearts filled with beautiful memories and although he may be gone he will never be forgotten. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School class of "73" and was co-founder of Uno Hair Design along with his brother Be-Bob. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 23 years Rosa M. Lopez, parents Robert and Natividad Lopez, brother Roberto "Be-Bob" Lopez and Raul Lopez. Survived by sisters Martha L. Ortega, Sylvia Martinez (Bob), brother Ruben Lopez (Rosalie), nieces and nephews, Belinda Enriquez (Ray) Benjamin Ortega, Brianna Lopez, Anna Marie Ortega, Aubrey and Audriana Jimenez extended family, Adriana Rodriguez, Raymundo Enriquez, Christina Nunez (Carlo) Sarahi and Sebastian, Danny Garcia (Jayne), Jacob and Ashley and Amanda Aguilar (Art). Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019