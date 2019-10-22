Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricardo "Rik" Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricardo "Rik" Lopez Obituary
Ricardo "Rik" Lopez

El Paso - Ricardo "Rik" Lopez, 64

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our brother Rik on Monday, October 14, 2019, longtime resident of El Paso. He left our hearts filled with beautiful memories and although he may be gone he will never be forgotten. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School class of "73" and was co-founder of Uno Hair Design along with his brother Be-Bob. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 23 years Rosa M. Lopez, parents Robert and Natividad Lopez, brother Roberto "Be-Bob" Lopez and Raul Lopez. Survived by sisters Martha L. Ortega, Sylvia Martinez (Bob), brother Ruben Lopez (Rosalie), nieces and nephews, Belinda Enriquez (Ray) Benjamin Ortega, Brianna Lopez, Anna Marie Ortega, Aubrey and Audriana Jimenez extended family, Adriana Rodriguez, Raymundo Enriquez, Christina Nunez (Carlo) Sarahi and Sebastian, Danny Garcia (Jayne), Jacob and Ashley and Amanda Aguilar (Art). Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now