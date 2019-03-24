|
Ricardo Martinez
El Paso - Ricardo Martinez, 84, born in Hartman, Colorado and raised in El Paso, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was a proud Bowie graduate Class of 1952 and a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carmen Romero Martinez, daughter, Christine Rhodes, three grandchildren, Phillip Cortez III, Stephanie Cortez and Sabrina Dorchester, 8 great-grand children, and one sister, Juanita Estrada. He is also survived by other dear family members and friends. Ricardo was a United States Air Force Veteran; He served from 1957 to 1961. He became a U.S. Postal Service Clerk and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed keeping busy and decided to once again join the work force and for twelve years was part of the Transportation Department with E.P.I.S.D . Ricardo was also a thirteen year member of the EP Elks Lodge #187
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. 519 S. Latta St.
Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019