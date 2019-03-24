Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
519 S. Latta St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricardo Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ricardo Martinez Obituary
Ricardo Martinez

El Paso - Ricardo Martinez, 84, born in Hartman, Colorado and raised in El Paso, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was a proud Bowie graduate Class of 1952 and a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carmen Romero Martinez, daughter, Christine Rhodes, three grandchildren, Phillip Cortez III, Stephanie Cortez and Sabrina Dorchester, 8 great-grand children, and one sister, Juanita Estrada. He is also survived by other dear family members and friends. Ricardo was a United States Air Force Veteran; He served from 1957 to 1961. He became a U.S. Postal Service Clerk and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed keeping busy and decided to once again join the work force and for twelve years was part of the Transportation Department with E.P.I.S.D . Ricardo was also a thirteen year member of the EP Elks Lodge #187

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. 519 S. Latta St.

Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now