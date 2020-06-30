Ricardo OrtizEl Paso - Ricardo Ortiz ObituaryAfter a year-long battle with cancer, Ricardo Ortiz peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in El Paso, TX at the age of 52.Rick, nicknamed "The Bull," was born on May 18, 1968 in El Paso, TX. He graduated from Irvin High School in 1986, was a veteran of the US Navy and received his degree from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2002.Rick had a passion for shaping young minds with his unique teaching methods and taught classrooms full of kindergarteners and special needs children for 21 years in Arlington, TX. He was an avid lover of sports, music and family. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Yankees, Miami Hurricanes, Syracuse Orangemen basketball and he immensely supported his twin nephews' teams, the Florida Gators and TCU Horned Frogs . He was known for his quick wit, his sense of humor and contagious laughter. His passion and bond with the Irvin Rockets Football family was indescribable. Recognized as an All-District, All-City lineman, he was the epitome of Irvin Rocket Pride.Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Victor M. Ortiz. He is survived by his parents, Aniceto and Teresa Ortiz, wife Heidi, his seven children, Jacqueline, Yasmeen, Ricardo Jr, Melody, Hope, Faith and Iris, five grandchildren, and his brothers Fred (Cindy), Cesar (Gaylene) and Christian.Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5pm-9pm with rosary beginning at 7pm at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer, El Paso, TX. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10am followed burial at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps Dr. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to: The Irvin Rockets Football Program (for any and all football expenses) c/o IHS Business Office 9465 Roanoke Dr., El Paso, TX 79924