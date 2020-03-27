|
Ricardo-Ricky Olivas
El Paso - Ricardo-Ricky Olivas passed away on Sunday, March 15th, 2020. He was 64 years old. Ricky is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Corina, daughter Brenda Lisa, and son Ricky Paul (Buster). Cousins Miggie, Rachel and Irene Torres. In-laws Patsy and Mitch Kraker, Martha and Rick Loya, Robert and Sandy Alva, and several nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by parents' Father Apolonio and Mother Rufina Olivas, brothers Manuel and Louie Olivas.
Ricky suffered a spinal cord injury and went through numerous spinal cord surgeries. Although Ricky was confined to a wheelchair, his outlook in life always remained positive. Ricky's favorite saying every morning was "I have to Cowboy Up". As a teenager he was a member of the Ysleta Rough Riders Rodeo Club. Later he became a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association where he rode Broncs and Bulls. He won the 1975 Turquoise Circuit Bareback Championship, which the best bronc champ riders in Arizona and New Mexico compete in Ruidoso, NM. Even though Rodeo injuries put him in a wheelchair he still loved it from the bottom of his heart. His other love was his Dallas Cowboys and his beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers football program.
He also coached the Southeast T-Birds for 34 years and won numerous Little Bowls in youth football, where he was also presented the Lifetime Achievement Award. He inspired and motivated people of all ages to be their best, encouraging and believing in every single person he had the pleasure of knowing. He truly loved his T-Bird Family.
Even though Ricky was feisty and tougher than nails, he was a softy for children and puppies especially his companions Bailey, Sonny and Roxxy who would keep him company and put smiles on his face. Ricky's life was never an easy one. His mother passes away when he was 15 years old, he wanted to thank Ms. Carmen and Patsy Scott for helping him through some of the toughest times.
Ricky's real joy were his children, his daughter Brenda Lisa, who Ricky had the pleasure of watching her follow her dreams of graduating from UTEP and become an Educator. His son Ricky Paul was an all-district Running Back and named to the Senior All Star Classic during his high school years and now a student at UTEP. Ricky wanted to thank his wife and life partner for never leaving his side and being the best wife, a man can ask for, without Corina life would have been impossible.
Ricky also wanted to thank his true friends for their years of help, visits and phone calls, Ruly De La Rosa, Tommy Duran, Victor Hernandez, Danny Lopez, Mike Contreras, Rick Loya, and Max Flores.
The world has lost a great husband, father and friend.
Per Ricky's request his ashes will be spread in Cloudcroft New Mexico at a later date.
Services were previously held at Funeraria De Angel Central on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020