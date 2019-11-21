Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 11:45 PM
Ministerios Encuentro y Conexión
8800 Cristo Viene Dr.
El Paso, TX
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Ministerios Encuentro y Conexión
8800 Cristo Viene Dr.
El Paso, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ministerios Encuentro y Conexión
8800 Cristo Viene Dr.
El Paso, TX
Ricardo "Richy" Rios


1957 - 2019
Ricardo "Richy" Rios Obituary
Ricardo "Richy" Rios

El Paso - Ricardo "Richy" Rios passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Richy was born on December 5, 1957 in Caseta, Chihuahua, to Damaso and Teresa Rios. At a young age, he sang with his brother and sister, Gilberto and Irma Rios, in their ministry group called the "Hermanos Rios." God used Richy through his song and He prospered his businesses throughout his life. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, he was victorious time and time again. He married his lovely bride, Dina Carrasco de Rios, on June 6, 1985. Together, they raised their two beloved daughters, Crystal and Wendy, and taught them to love God and use their gift of singing to worship Him, as well as to transcend anything they faced in life, wherever they may be. Richy was loved and will be missed by the many friends and family who had the opportunity of knowing him, hearing him sing, and laughing with him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dina; two daughters, Crystal and Wendy; son-in-law, David; and granddaughter, Elia, who is on the way.

Celebration of Life: Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to Midnight with prayer service at 7:00pm at Ministerios Encuentro y Conexión (8800 Cristo Viene Dr., El Paso, TX, 79907). Funeral Service: Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Ministerios Encuentro y Conexión. Interment to follow at 2:15pm at Evergreen Cemetery East (12400 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX, 79938).
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
