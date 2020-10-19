1/1
Ricardo Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricardo Rodriguez

El Paso - Ricardo Rodriguez (92 years) passed away on October 17th, 2020. He was born in Smeltertown, El Paso, Texas. He worked as a Field Engineer for 38 years at International Boundary Water Commission. Ricardo is predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Francisca Rodriguez. He is lovingly remembered by his son and four daughters, 11 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Gina Tovar and her staff for their excellent care in the last years of Ricardo's life.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved