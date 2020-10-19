Ricardo RodriguezEl Paso - Ricardo Rodriguez (92 years) passed away on October 17th, 2020. He was born in Smeltertown, El Paso, Texas. He worked as a Field Engineer for 38 years at International Boundary Water Commission. Ricardo is predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Francisca Rodriguez. He is lovingly remembered by his son and four daughters, 11 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.The family would like to give a special thanks to Gina Tovar and her staff for their excellent care in the last years of Ricardo's life.