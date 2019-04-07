|
Ricardo Vasquez
El Paso - RICARDO VASQUEZ was taken by Our Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019. Ricardo was born in Clint, TX on February 1940. Ricardo retired from Socorro ISD after 20 years of service and continued with his passion for woodworking. Ricardo was preceded in death by his parents: Refugio Vasquez and Guadalupe Rodriguez, son; Danny Vasquez. He is survived by his wife Maria Vasquez and his children Richard, Henry, Luis, Adam, and Sammy Vasquez. He is also survived by numerous grand/ great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd. 915-856-1400.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019