Ricardo Vicente Arce
El Paso - Ricardo Vicente Arce (October 2, 1932 - March 5, 2020)
On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Ricardo Vicente Arce, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather went to be with the Lord and his Angels at the age of 87. Ricardo Vicente was born on October 2, 1932, in Laredo, TX, to Vicente Eugenio and Isabel Arce. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force for eight years as an active duty and reserve member. His most significant duty assignment was as a member of the 341st Bomb Squadron at Biggs Air Force Base in Texas. On May 15, 1962, he married Olimpia. They raised one son, Richard, and two daughters, Linda and Leticia. Ricardo Vicente had a passion for sports and developing the next generation of athletes and leaders. He coached little league baseball, inspired young men as a Boy Scout Troop Leader, and played a significant role in all three of his children's successful athletic careers. He was a dedicated, dependable father and husband who displayed Christ's unconditional love. A prime example of his unwavering devotion was caring for his loving wife, Olimpia, every single day following a debilitating stroke that left her bedridden. He was by her side almost every day for the final sixteen years of her life. He is preceded in death by his father, Vicente Eugenio, his mother, Isabel, his brother, Eugenio, his sisters, Alicia Coronado, and Maria Guadalupe Sauceda, and his wife, Olimpia. He is survived by his three children, Linda, Richard (Marcia), Leticia (Oscar), and his sister, Margarita Solis, his eight grandchildren, Bobby, Jason, Aaron, Eric, Tyler, Alexis, Samantha, Christopher, one great-grandchild, Amanda, and several nieces and nephews from Laredo, TX. Visitation will be he held Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave., with a rosary at 7:00pm. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Cathedral at 1:30pm. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30pm.
