Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Arce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricardo Vicente Arce


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricardo Vicente Arce Obituary
Ricardo Vicente Arce

El Paso - Ricardo Vicente Arce (October 2, 1932 - March 5, 2020)

On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Ricardo Vicente Arce, passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Ricardo was born in Laredo, Texas and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force on Biggs Army Airfield at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Ricardo met his wife, Olimpia in El Paso, Texas while serving in the United States Air Force. They were married on May 15, 1962. They settled in El Paso and raised their three children. He is preceded in death by his father, Vicente Eugenio, his mother, Isabel, his brother, Eugenio, his sisters, Alicia Coronado, and Maria Guadalupe Saucedo, and his wife, Olimpia. He is survived by his sister, Margarita Solis, his three children, Linda, Richard, Leti, eight grandchildren, Bobby, Jason, Aaron, Eric, Tyler, Alexis, Samantha, Christopher, one great-grandchild, Amanda, and several nieces and nephews from Laredo, Harlingen, and San Antonio, TX. Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be held between the hours of 3:00-6:00 pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79903. A Celebration of Life Service at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso, Texas and a Fort Bliss Memorial Committal Graveside Service with all the elements of military funeral honors will be held at a later date. Information on those services will be announced when those dates are set. The family encourages those who cannot be in attendance during the visitation times on April 2, 2020, to leave a message of condolence or share a memory on the Funeraria Del Angel Central, El Paso TX website.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -