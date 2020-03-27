|
Ricardo Vicente Arce
El Paso - Ricardo Vicente Arce (October 2, 1932 - March 5, 2020)
On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Ricardo Vicente Arce, passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Ricardo was born in Laredo, Texas and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force on Biggs Army Airfield at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Ricardo met his wife, Olimpia in El Paso, Texas while serving in the United States Air Force. They were married on May 15, 1962. They settled in El Paso and raised their three children. He is preceded in death by his father, Vicente Eugenio, his mother, Isabel, his brother, Eugenio, his sisters, Alicia Coronado, and Maria Guadalupe Saucedo, and his wife, Olimpia. He is survived by his sister, Margarita Solis, his three children, Linda, Richard, Leti, eight grandchildren, Bobby, Jason, Aaron, Eric, Tyler, Alexis, Samantha, Christopher, one great-grandchild, Amanda, and several nieces and nephews from Laredo, Harlingen, and San Antonio, TX. Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be held between the hours of 3:00-6:00 pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79903. A Celebration of Life Service at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso, Texas and a Fort Bliss Memorial Committal Graveside Service with all the elements of military funeral honors will be held at a later date. Information on those services will be announced when those dates are set. The family encourages those who cannot be in attendance during the visitation times on April 2, 2020, to leave a message of condolence or share a memory on the Funeraria Del Angel Central, El Paso TX website.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020