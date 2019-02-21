|
Richard A. Miller passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57 on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was a quiet and reserved man who lived a life bigger than words. Born on September 28, 1961, Rick spent his youth playing the sport he loved-football. After graduating from Eastwood High School he continued his education at UTEP where he met the love of his life, Christine who he married on June 13, 1987. Christine knew him as her best friend and husband. Nickole Ann Gallegos and Jessica Lynn McClure knew him as Dad. Logan Gallegos knew him as Pops. Barbara Ann Lesley and Benny Darrel Lesley knew him as Son. Justine Renee Yocum and Bruce Lesley knew him as Brother. He was undoubtedly most commonly known as COACH.
Coach Miller was a tough and strict man with a kind heart underneath his thick exterior. He could be guarded but those who saw through his toughness will never forget the lengths he would go to care for you! Throughout his coaching career he made many friends and helped countless individuals become well-groomed men.
Coach Miller was proud of his athletes but even more proud of his family. Some of the proudest moments of his life were watching his two daughters grow into strong, independent, successful young women. Rick is survived by his wife of 31 years, Christine, daughters- Nickole (Husband-Leo and Grandson-Logan), Jessica (Husband-Colin), parents-Ben & Barbara, siblings- Justine, Bruce and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at Martin Funeral Home East 1460 George Dieter on February 23, 2019 at 10:30 am
~God has you in his keeping, We have you in our hearts~
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019