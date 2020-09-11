1/1
Richard Allen Dennis Harrid
1935 - 2020
El Paso - Major (USA RET) Richard Allen Dennis Harrid, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 25, 1935. He retired from the U. S. Army after twenty-two years of service and participation in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After military retirement, he sold life insurance, worked for the U. S. Postal Service, owned and operated four different small businesses, and volunteered his time to different agencies and organizations throughout the El Paso area. He is survived by his older brother Calvin N. Harrid of Baltimore, Maryland, daughters Lia Harrid of El Paso, Texas, Delores (Juan) Ortiz of El Paso, Texas, and Susan (Ambiro) Cavazos of Forrest, IL, son Richard Harrid, Jr. (Geneva) of El Paso, Texas, grandchildren Sarah Ortiz, Ivan Ortiz, Adam Ortiz, Maya Ortiz, Grace Cavazos, Ella Cavazos, Sophia Cavazos, Desiree Harrid, Ericka Harrid, and Genoveva Harrid, great grandchildren Josiah Ortiz and December Acosta. He was preceded in death by grandson Allen Cavazos. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass, El Paso, Texas 79924. Prayer service will begin at 2:00 pm, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Hemphill officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
SEP
14
Prayer Service
02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
