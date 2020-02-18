Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church
503 Hunter Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church
503 Hunter Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church
503 Hunter Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
Richard B. Allbee Jr.

El Paso - Rest In Peace Richard, you will forever be missed. Richard served 23 honorable years in the military where he was highly decorated. Richard also dedicated 19 years of service protecting his community as a proud member of the EPPD. He leaves behind a loving family, his wife of 26 years Norma Allbee; sons, Rudy Sanchez, Alex Sanchez and Richard B. Allbee III; daughter, Alexia L. Allbee; granddaughters, Jenavie L. Sanchez, Kayla M. Sanchez; daughter-in-law, Donna M. Chapman; brothers-in-law, Raul Garcia, Gilbert Garcia, Eddie Garcia, Danny Garcia, Fernando Garcia, Rafael Garcia, Raymond Garcia; sister-in-law, Patricia Montes. A visitation for Richard will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church, 503 Hunter Dr. El Paso, Texas 79915 with a vigil at 6:00 PM. Funeral mass will take place Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:30 PM at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00 PM with military honors. Services Entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
