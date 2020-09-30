1/1
Richard Bussell
Richard Bussell

Richard Bussell, 75, passed away at his home on September 11, 2020. Born in El Paso, Texas, on April 17, 1945, Richard was a graduate of Austin High School and worked as a TV Director for KTSM for over 18 years. He continued his work in communications with KVIA for several years.

Always a Dallas Cowboys fan, he supported the team through the good times and bad. He was a train enthusiast and loved learning and documenting the history of El Paso and the "Wild West".

Richard was preceded in death by his step-father, Woody Bussell and his sisters, Barbara Bussell and Margaret Greene.

He is survived by his son, David Bussell-Currey; his mother, Hazel Bussell; a brother Herbert A. Bussell; and grandchildren Lauren Currey and William Currey.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Richard's name to the El Paso Historical Society, elpasohistory.com/donate/.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
