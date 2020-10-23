Richard C. ParraEl Paso - Richard Parra, painter, educator and life-long resident of El Paso, TX died unexpectedly on October 21, 2020 at the age of 79 while resting comfortably at home surrounded by love.Parra is survived by his wife; Alice Parra; his children, Erik Parra, Kristopher Parra; his sisters in law, Anita Blanco, Angie Apodaca, Nancy Apodaca; his brother in law Mike Scott, and his nieces and nephews.Parra was a devoted husband and father, decorated veteran, award winning visual artist and arm chair comedian who started every day working the crossword puzzle in pen. He was deeply loved by all who knew him. He made the world a better place with his paintings and his work as a teacher all while cracking jokes and when he wasn't doing that, he was most likely watching television. Westerns and Musicals mostly. He loved people and conversation and had a special combination of the gift of gab and a razor-sharp wit that commanded both respect and attention, especially if you didn't want to unwittingly become the butt of a joke. He gave constantly from a place of love, like when he shared his encyclopedic knowledge of impressionist painting or movie trivia. To say he was one of the most unique people you had ever met would be just about the understatement of the year. He was a beacon of humor, light and love who will definitely shine brightly in the memory of all who were lucky to know him.Memorial service will be at a later date.