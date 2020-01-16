|
Richard Clifford Pickett
El Paso - Richard Clifford "Cliff" Pickett, Jr., 87, of El Paso, Texas, passed away in his sleep on January 3rd, 2020.
Cliff was born one February 4, 1932 to Richard Clifford and Lydia Pickett in Nursery Texas. Cliff, known as Bo to his brothers and sisters, was the oldest of five children. He attended Victoria College in Victoria Texas, and Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, Texas where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Education. He later earned a Master of Education degree from Texas Western College. In 1952, Cliff joined the US Air Force. Following Officer Training School at Lackland ARB, TX, he was stationed at Biggs Air Force Base in El Paso , TX where he served as a Radar Technician until his separation from active duty in 1956. During this time, he met and married Mary Estelle Springer in 1954, going on to have 3 children: Keith, Terry and Jenny Pickett. Cliff and Mary subsequently divorced in 1975.
Following his service in the Air Force, Cliff became a Science teacher at Ysleta High School and subsequently served as Assistant Principal at several high schools in Ysleta School District to include Riverside High School, Parkland High School, and Eastwood High School. After retiring, he spent his time serving his church as treasurer, elder, and lay preacher at Faith Presbyterian Church; his community as Secretary and Treasurer of Ysleta Retired School Employees Association; and having fun bowling in local leagues.
Cliff was predeceased by former spouse Mary Estelle Pickett in 1997, by his middle daughter Terry in 2010, and his great-grand-son Tate in 2017. He is survived by his son Keith, his daughter Jenny, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, January 21st at 10 AM, and a Committal Service at 1 p.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Air Force Honors. Services for Cliff Pickett have been arranged by Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020