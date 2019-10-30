|
Richard Cuthbert Semple III "Bert"
Richard Cuthbert Semple III "Bert" went on ahead of us to break new ground as he always did. Loving father, husband and El Paso businessman, he is survived by his sons Richard IV and Clement P. He joins his wife Marolyn who passed last April. After a short battle with cancer in Tucson, Arizona where he had lived for the last 10 years, he left with no pain. He made many amazing friends in his life and will be greatly missed by all. His intelligence and charm made him admired and loved as he traveled throughout this continent. Swimmer,pilot, writer and yachtsman, he never wavered from his positive attitude and left a glorious high water mark on the walls of society. He loved Jazz and yoga and lived his life with no regrets. Services will be held at the home of Richard and Judith Semple, 6646 Dawn on November 3rd at 3 pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019