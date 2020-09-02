Richard Dee Henderson
Odessa - Richard Dee Henderson, age 67, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Odessa, TX. He was born October 7, 1952 in Alberta, Canada to Joseph "Baldy" G. and Thelma Mae (Booker) Henderson. Richard married Alice Bird on April 8, 1983 in Crane, TX and they shared 37 wonderful years together.
Richard was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing golf, riding motorcycles, shooting targets and dove hunting. Another favorite pastime of his was cooking out with the boys. He was known as Tootie and Stump in high school and Barney by his coworkers. His favorite catch phrase was "Everything's Legit". Richard was a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed traveling with his family and keeping tabs on his kids. He will be dearly missed.
Richard is survived by his wife: Alice Henderson of Jal, NM; son: T. J. Wood and wife Angela of Jal, NM; daughters: Sarah Jessica Angel and husband Cesar of Jal, NM, Rebecca Diane Jamison and husband Skylar of Jal, NM, Francis Elaine Snow and husband Jeremy of Timberon, NM, Jennifer Lee Eagan-Wood and husband Blaine of Arapaho, OK; sister: Linda Milton and husband Rod of Alberta, Canada; grandchildren: Avonlea, Colton, Bailey, Michael, Tyler, Jepsey, Elliot, Emma, and Richard; and nephews: Jason Henderson and wife Robin and Joe Michael Henderson and wife Edna.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Thelma Henderson; and brother: Joseph Gary "Sam" Henderson.
Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am MST, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Jal, officiated by Brother Alan Speed. Burial will follow at the Jal Cemetery. Pallbearers will include T.J. Wood, Blaine Eagan, Skylar Jamison, Jeremy Snow, Cesar Angel, and Michael Gough. Honorary pallbearers are Bailey Wood, Colton Eagan, Jason Henderson, and Joe Michael Henderson.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.fs-fp.com
.