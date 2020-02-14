Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Richard Diaz Obituary
El Paso - Ricard Diaz, 61. Went to Our Lord on February 1, 2020. Lifetime resident of El Paso, TX. Graduated Ysleta High School Class of 1976. Served two tours of duty U.S. Marine Corp.

Proceeded in death by father, Luis, brothers, George and Oscar Diaz.

Survived by mother, Lupe Somers and grandma Mama Cata, brothers, Luis Jr., Antonio and Juan Ramon, sisters, Sandra Escontrias and Diana Delgadillo, , several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers: Luis Jr., Antonio, and Amado.

Honorary Bearers, Chris, Danny, Mark and J.C.

Visitation with a rosary at 7:00 pm will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home (915)598-3332. A Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
