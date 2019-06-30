Richard Douglas Southern



El Paso - RICHARD DOUGLAS SOUTHERN entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and will be greatly missed. He was a longtime member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. In addition to his distinguished military service, he was an avid ham radio operator touching many people's lives across the world. As a professor at El Paso Community College he used his master's degree from Texas Tech University to impart his mathematical and computer science knowledge to hundreds of students. After retiring he enjoyed traveling and bird watching. He was predeceased by his father Connie Virgil Southern and his mother Opal Ann and his beloved son Galen Adam Reid Southern. He is survived by his beloved children; Michael Dennis Southern and his wife Kathleen Uptmor, Wade Asher Southern and his wife Virginia, his beloved sister Constance Elaine Taylor. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, with Celebration of Life 11:00AM at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 5005 Love Rd. Reception to follow and Interment to follow at 1:00PM at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM, with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times on June 30, 2019