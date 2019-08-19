|
|
Richard Eugene Treesh
El Paso - Richard Eugene Treesh, 87, was drawn into the arms of God on 8/15/2019 surrounded by loved ones in El Paso, TX. He is survived by his loving wife, of almost 60 years, Delores Treesh and children, Barbara Franco, Beverly Bettes, Kevin Treesh, Maria Rollins, Tommy Treesh, and Mark Treesh; 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Richard was a charter member of the Christ the Savior Catholic Church, 4th degree member and Grand Knight of The Knights of Columbus, an honored CW4 Army veteran who served his country for 32 years receiving 12 awards including the following commendations: National Defense Service, Korea Service, United Nations Service, Armed Forces Reserve, Bronze Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Army Commendation, Meritorious Service, and Armed Forces Reserve Medals;
Presidential Unit Citation, Presidential Unit Citation in Korea, Combat Infantry Badge, with 10 year
Funeral Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn at 8817 Dyer Street El Paso, TX 79904. Visitation will be held at Christ the Savior Catholic Church located at 5301 Wadsworth Ave, El Paso, TX 79924, from 5:00pm till 9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm on Tuesday August 20, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Christ the Savior Catholic Church at 9:00am. Committal Service will follow the funeral mass at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery East Shelter located on 5200 Fred Wilson Avenue, El Paso, TX 79906 at 10:30am.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 19, 2019