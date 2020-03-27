Services
Richard G. Coleman Obituary
Richard G. Coleman

El Paso, TX - Richard G. Coleman, age 85, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Richard was born on September 18, 1934.

A lifelong resident of El Paso Texas and a graduate from Dudley Elementary School, El Paso High School and the University of Texas at El Paso. He was a retired investor.

Richard Coleman is survived by Son Clay Coleman; Daughters; Anita, Gwin, and Elizabeth. Grandchildren; Zachary, Madison, Morgan, and Quinn. Great Grandchildren; Tyler and Cadence. Nephew; William, Niece Pamela and Step Children; Michael, Colette, Karen, Lance and Andre, and their families.

Special Friends; Juan, Maridith, Brady and Erin Stockmeyer, Bill and Shirley Sullivan, Marina Ellison, Anna, and Keith Walker and Barbara Stockmeyer.

Preceded in death by wife Sandra Arlene Coleman; Father William Penn Coleman; Mother Margaret Lucile Gwin Coleman; Son Richard Graham Coleman Jr. and Brother William Penn Coleman Jr.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
