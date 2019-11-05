|
|
Richard "Dick" Gore
Amarillo - Richard "Dick" Gore, 86, of Amarillo, formerly of El Paso and Ingram, died September 2, 2019.
Dick was born July 5, 1933 to Myrtle May and Arthur Vane Gore. After serving in the Army, Dick taught history and was an elementary principal before retiring from the Ysleta School District.
He is survived by Shari, his wife of 59 years, his son Vance and wife Elizabeth of McLean Virginia, his son Richard and wife Nancy of Amarillo, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019