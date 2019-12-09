|
Richard Harold Bowman
Richard Harold Bowman, 70, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, December 6, 2019.
He leaves behind his son Sean Christopher Bowman, Kent and Trish Bowman; his brother and sister-in-law, Karen Bowman; sister-in-law, Ryan Bowman and Chris Tullos; his nephews, Ashley Hulse; his niece and many close friends.
Born in Quincy IL, to parents Charles and Rosella Bowman, but was raised in El Paso, Texas.
He spent most of his early life in the funeral and mortuary business and ended his career after 19 years with the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office as a Field Investigator.
His warm heart was felt by everyone he met. Richard enjoyed life, family members and many friends. He was always there to brighten the lives of others.
A funeral service will be held at Perches Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019