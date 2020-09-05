Richard Irving ScherotterEl Paso, TX - Richard (Dick) Scherotter, 92, passed away on September 3, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1927, in Mexico City, Mexico, to the late Abe and Henrietta Scherotter. Dick lived in El Paso from the age of one, graduated from El Paso High School in 1945 and later served in the Army. After a short courtship, he married Jean Blumenthal in 1954. He was self-employed for his entire working career, owning several small businesses, with his favorite being his three Baskin Robbins franchises. He was a longstanding member of Temple Mount Sinai and was involved in numerous community service endeavors, including the Kelly Food Bank, the Plaza Theater, and caring for the landscaping at the Temple. In addition to his wife, Jean, of almost 66 years, he is survived by his sister Norma Levenson, his son Jay Scherotter (Adele), daughter Lynn Kobren (Scott), his grandchildren, Jason Kobren (Lauryn), Leah Kirpalani (Sach), Nathan Scherotter and Andrew Kobren. He is also survived by his two great grandchildren, Spencer Kobren and Cleo Kirpalani. During his last years, Dick and his family deeply appreciated those who supported him, including his caregivers: Dr. A. Bender and her staff, Tony and David, Patti and Lulu, Lourdes, Maria, Alexis, and a special thank you to Hospice of El Paso. Dick was loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his kind, gentle nature, and his subtle sense of humor and wit. He was a man of high integrity, and a friend to all. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Mount Sinai and Hospice of El Paso.