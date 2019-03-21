|
Richard L. Sheldon
El Paso - Richard L. Sheldon, age 58, loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away and went to be with the Lord March 8. Richard was born on September 24, 1961 in El Paso to Celia (Sally) B. Baca and Arlis R. Sheldon and from the age of 5 was raised by his stepfather, Herman L. Damman, whom he deeply loved. He worked in many industries, including plastics manufacturing, but was most known for his adventurous spirit and compassionate heart. Injured in a scaffolding fall, he was a long-time advocate for the handicapped in El Paso. Richard served and chaired the Citizen's Advisory Committee (CAC) to the Mass Transit Board from 2006-2010. He worked with DesertADAPT and fought for disability rights. On a personal note, he read Louis L'amour books, played poker, and was quite famous for playing pool! He was a champion for the weak, a sage for the struggling and would give the needy the shoes off his feet. Jesus is welcoming him home and together they greet the rest of those who love the Lord who went before him.
Richard's memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at Del Sol Church Transmountain, 10061 Rushing Road, El Paso, TX 79924. Doors will open at 1:45 p.m. The service is from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 21, 2019