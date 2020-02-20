|
Richard Linuel & Julie Ellen Condon Duncan
Richard Linuel Duncan, 67, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Richard was born August 7, 1952 in San Antonio to Linuel and Dorothy Phelps Duncan. He graduated from Andress High School in El Paso in 1970 and from the University of Texas El Paso in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Richard taught Data Processing at El Paso Tech High School then worked in the banking industry as a data processing manager before he accepted a job with the Ysleta Texas School District as their Telecommunications Administrator where he worked until retirement. Upon retirement, Richard and Julie moved to Montrose, Colorado where they became active community members, avid hikers, enjoyed golfing, fishing and all that the Colorado and Utah outdoors have to offer.
Richard Linuel Duncan was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 36 years, Julie Duncan of El Paso and his parents. He is survived by his sons, Benjamin Linuel Duncan of El Paso, David Marshall Duncan (Carolyn) of Beaverton, OR, and grandchildren, Audra Rae and Charley Rose; sisters, Carol Lynn Duncan Shea (David) of Thompsonville, TX, Diane Avery (Frank) and daughter Dorthy "Dottie" Avery of San Antonio and brother, Carl Norman Duncan (Gayle) of Merritt Island, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Richard's name to the Thompsonville Cemetery Association, 2274 CR 423, Waelder, TX 78959 or .
Julie Ellen Condon Duncan, 68, passed away on February 13, 2020 in El Paso, TX. A native El Pasoan, she attended Loretto Academy and then earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and a Masters in Speech Language Pathology at UTEP. Julie worked as an SLP in Gasden ISD and EPISD for over 20 years before retiring to Montrose, CO where she and her husband Richard were avid hikers, birders and embraced the beauty of Colorado and Utah. Julie loved quilting and has made a special quilt for each of her children and grandchildren. Julie was a deeply spiritual woman whose faith and charity were apparent in all she did and how she lived her life. She was a perpetual student and had an appetite for learning of all things new and interesting.
Preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Julia Condon, and her sister Margaret
Condon McClaskey(Jim). She is survived by her two sons, Benjamin Linuel Duncan of El Paso, David Marshall Duncan (Carolyn) and daughter Charley Rose of Beaverton, OR, and granddaughter, Audra Rae Duncan of Gardenerville, NV. She is also survived by four sisters, Kathleen Condon (daughters Michelle Armendariz, Rachel Aguilar (Rudy), grand-nieces Georgia and Madeline Aguilar of El Paso, TX); Patty English (Don) sons Sean(Laci and son Ryland) of Little Elm, TX and Paul of Denver, CO; Mary Condon and Carolyn Niland (Bob).
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Julie's name to the Black Canyon Audubon Society, P. O. Box 387, Delta, CO 81416 Or www.blackcanyonaudubon.org.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday February 22 at 11:30 am in the Loretto Chapel @ 1300 Hardaway, El Paso, TX. Burial services will take place at a later date.
Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West
www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020