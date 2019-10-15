Services
Evergreen Cemetery East
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 855-4007
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery East
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery East
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Richard P. (Dick) Hurdis


1946 - 2019
Richard P. (Dick) Hurdis Obituary
Richard P (Dick) Hurdis, age 73, passed away on Oct 12, 2019. He was born June 6, 1946 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Robert R. and Emma J. Hurdis who preceded him in death, along with his brother Robert A. Hurdis.

After graduating from Beloit Memorial Hospital School of Radiology, Dick served in the US Army from 1966 to 1969. While in the Army, he married Irma I (Micki) Orona of El Paso, TX, and subsequently received orders to Tripler Army Medical Center in Oahu, Hawaii. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, Dick returned to El Paso and while working at Sun Towers Hospital, he worked diligently to receive his Associates Degree from EPCC, Bachelor of Science from St. Francis University, and a Masters Degree from Webster University. Dick worked at Sun Towers hospital for 23 years rising quickly to the position of Director of Radiology - a position he held for 20 years. Dick dedicated his life to the medical field continuing his work as the Director of Radiology at Providence Memorial Hospital, Tenet Hospital in New Orleans, LA, Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond, VA, and St David's Medical Center in Austin, TX. Dick retired to El Paso to focus on his life-long passion of golf. Dick's determination to constantly better himself as a professional greatly influenced his family and led his son to become a graduate of the United States Military Academy - a fact Dick was extremely proud of.

Dick was a beloved parishioner at St. Raphael's parish. His family is comforted in knowing that he has been received in Heaven into the comforting arms of God. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Micki, his son Scott G, daughter-in-law Deborah and three wonderful grandchildren - Alaura Danyne, Elise Nicole and Devon Scott, all of Hawthorne, NY.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 - 9:00pm with the Rosary beginning at 7:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home - East, 12400 Montana. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church on Friday at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery - East.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
