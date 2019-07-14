|
|
Richard Pena
El Paso - RICHARD PENA passed away on June 28, 2019 at the age of 57. He was a loving son, brother and will be greatly missed. He was preceded by his loving father Julian Pena Jr. and his beloved brother Fernando Pena. He is survived by his beloved mother Olga Terrazas Pena, his beloved siblings; Yolanda Grady (Brian, Ryan, Lauren), Julian Pena III (Melissa, Matthew), Robert Pena, niece Nicole and nephew Richard (Fernando Pena), and Diana Pena. A graduate of NMSU he enjoyed a long career with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis and other smaller companies. He was a constant on the sidelines at every NMSU game at home or away. Holy Rosary will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. In lieu of flowers a contribution to his beloved Aggie Football can be made. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on July 14, 2019