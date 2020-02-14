|
|
Richard "Dick" Treeger Marshall
El Paso - Richard "Dick" Treeger Marshall passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at age 94.
Richard was born in New York in May 1925. He proudly served as a radio technician in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II. After the war, he earned a B.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and went on to graduate from Yale Law School. He moved to El Paso in 1952 to embark on a 60-year career as a trial lawyer. He had a lifelong passion for civil rights and protecting the downtrodden. Among his many accomplishments, in 1960 he championed future President John F. Kennedy on the campaign trail and in 1962 he helped draft the El Paso Civil Rights Ordinance, which was the first municipal law passed in a southern state banning racial discrimination in restaurants, hotels, and theaters.
He married Dorothy Goodman Marshall in 1950, and they had two children: Abigail and Stanley Marshall. Other surviving family members include his descendants Casanna Grimes, and Ethan, Elise, and Pascal Bergerson.
A year after Dorothy's untimely death in 1978, Richard married Sylvia Kelley Marshall. Together they led an active life travelling the world and enjoying ballroom dance competitions until her death in 2010. Richard's brother, Robert Henry Marshall, also passed away that same year.
Remaining vital in his autumn years, the final decade of Richard's life was greatly enriched by the loving companionship of his dedicated wife, Emma Love Marshall. He will also be fondly remembered by his large, extended family from his second and third marriages.
Richard was always an active participant in the community, including service as a Past President of the El Paso Jewish Foundation. Donations may be made in his memory to any worthy .
There will be a graveside service on Sunday, February 16, at 1:00 p.m. at B'Nai Zion Cemetery. A memorial and celebration of his life will be scheduled in March, at a date to be announced later. Services are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020