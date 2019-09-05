|
Richard W. Stone
- - Richard W. Stone passed away peacefully August 31, due to declining health. Born December 18, 1929, in New York City, he made El Paso home for over 50 years. He enlisted in the US Army and served for over 21 years. He served during the time of the Occupation of Japan, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After his service in the Army, he continued serving his country in the Civil Service at White Sands Missile Range.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Yoshie, his sister, two children, a niece and three grandchildren. Richard will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6300 William Cannon, Austin, Texas, Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Richard's name.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 5, 2019