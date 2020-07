Richard Walter ButzlaffEl Paso - RICHARD WALTER BUTZLAFF entered into the hands of his Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 76. He was a loving husband, friend and will be greatly missed. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a longtime property manager. He is survived by his loving wife Caryn Lynn Carlson. Services will be held privately by his family. Please visit his online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net