Hermleigh - Richard Fritz, 81, passed away on May 21, 2019. He is survived by Bobbie, his beautiful bride of 63 years, sisters Sandra Simmons and Sherry Jenkins, daughter Linda Thompson (Mike), sons Gary and Alan (Debra), grandchildren Tara Thompson, Alan Thompson, Brittany Fritz, Brandon Fritz, Tessa Fritz Smith (Robert), and 5 great-grandchildren; Alexis, Ryan, Sadie, George, and Cecelia. His life began on July 25, 1937 in Jacksonville Texas and was raised in Hermleigh, Texas. He became a longtime resident of El Paso in 1959. His passion for sports led to decades of service to organizations such as El Paso Althetic Hall of Fame (1986 President), El Paso Livestock Show and Rodeo (1979 President), UTEP Nighttime Touchdown Club (Past President), Boat Club (1986 Commodore), and UTEP Track and Field Officiating. He and Maynard Haddad (H&H Carwash) tailgate parties were legendary. Upon his retirement in 1992 he became a honorary employee at Kendrick Electric and spent time traveling to Colorado and Wyoming for rodeos every summer and fishing with family at his get-away in Del Rio (Amistad). He was a humble man who led by example, had an unconditional love for his family, and was blessed to have many wonderful friends. Everyone is invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate his life on Friday, June 07, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.