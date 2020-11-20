Richard Willard Campbell
El Paso - Bill Campbell, 87, went to be with the Lord on 11/17/2020.
Bill was born on December 31st, 1932 in Holtville, California. As an adult he drove an ambulance in San Bernardino, CA and was a Lineman in Alaska before he left to proudly serve his country. He had a 20+ year military career as a Marine and a Soldier and served 2 tours in Korea and 1 in Vietnam.
In 1959, his best friend and Sherry's brother Leon introduced them and 7 days later they married. On October 17th they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
He enjoyed rock hunting and lapidary, but his real joy came from teaching his Sunday school class and being a Deacon at Scottsdale Baptist Church. He Loved the LORD and it was his greatest wish that everyone would come to know His saving grace.
Bill is survived by his wife Sherry, his children: Tammy, Richard, and Gary. 6 Grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
The services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home at 4631 Hondo Pass Dr., El Paso TX. Visitation are 1:00-4:00 on Tuesday November 24th. Due to Covid: The Funeral service that is held at 2:00 will be restricted to 25 people with masks. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
