Richie Valentino
El Paso - Our beloved father, Richie Valentino,77, passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 10, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of Pasquale and Josephine Valentino. He lived in El Paso, Texas for 58 years and embraced the Mexican culture and loved living his life surrounded by his El Paso family.
Richie dedicated 35 years of work in fleet services to American Airlines. This gave him the flexibility to visit his daughters and family in several different states. This also allowed him to practice and play in golf tournaments in New Mexico and at home in El Paso, where he was featured in the El Paso Times as the winner. He was a scratch golfer and raised his daughters on the Ascarate golf course where we fed the ducks as a family. He was a talented athlete and we had the honor of watching him win at his favorite game where he forever remained humble. He was a member of St Pius X Church. He honorably served his country in the US Army at Fort Bliss.
Richie is survived by his; life-long love, Anna Karthas; daughters, Elena Taylor and Angeline Valentino; grandchildren Anthony Valentino Taylor, and Brooklyn Marie Taylor; sister, Cora Valentino; niece, Deana Albertelli; nephews, John Albertelli and wife MaryAnn, and Barry Wolberg; great niece and nephews, James, Olivia, and John Albertelli.
A Mass will be held at St. Pius X on May 25th, 2019 at 11:00am which is open to all.
Published in El Paso Times on May 19, 2019