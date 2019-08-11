|
Rigoberto Angel Corrales was born October 2, 1929 in Sta. Barbara Chihuahua, Mexico. He was the oldest of seven children. He preceded in death by his parents, brother and his wife of 60 years, Maria Cruz. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Maria Luisa Escobar (Jaime) and Rosa Maria Corrales- Ortiz (Anselmo); grandchildren Angelica Isabel Cuevas (Carlos), Javier Alejandro Escobar (Yvette), Aaron Angelo Ugalde, Felina Gil Ortiz, Florendo (Blazien), and Maya Rafaelle Ortiz; several great- grandchildren; Lilliana Guadalupe and Olivia Iris Cuevas, Sofia Abigail, Diego Alejandro, and Mateo Nicolas Escobar, Azealius K, and Malekai H. Florendo; and many, many nieces and nephews. "Bob" was best known for his passion "the garden and his beautiful plants." Throughout his lifetime, he worked at various nurseries and even after retirement, he continued working in his own garden. He loved the outdoors and would spend a lot of time making things grow and flourish until late in life. "Bob" or "Rigo", as he was also known within his circle of close friends, was well loved for his wisdom, kindness, and all the valuable lessons he taught us all. He always had many wonderful stories to tell, which he delighted us time after time again He worked hard all his life and lived by philosophy that having a goal in life is the driving force. The family would like to thank Bienvivir All- Inclusive Senior Health Service for the compassionate and loving care he received, especially during his final months. Many thanks to Dr. Vandshekari, Roxanna his caseworker, nurses Melissa, Robert, Maria and all the many other staff members who helped our family in this journey. We love you and will miss you very much! May you rest in Peace.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019