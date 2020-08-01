Rijdy Kayser AboudEl Paso - Rijdy Kayser Aboud died at age 73 on July 30, 2020. He is the beloved first child of deceased St. George Eastern Orthodox Church parishioners Kayser and Selma Aboud. He is survived by his wife Patricia Aboud, sister Rajette Aboud, brother Rumzy Aboud, niece Larae Malooly. Rijdy loved beautiful things and the best of everything. He was a gourmet cook in healthier years — started two restaurants PJs Cafe and RK's Smokin' Express BBQ — and remained a gourmet eater. He loved animals and brought home every stray he found. A master landscape artist, a generous soul, filled with love and sympathy, and, despite succumbing to Covid-19, courageous and accepting to the end. Visitation: Tuesday, August 4 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler. Funeral: Wednesday, August 5 at 9:00 a.m. also at Martin West.